线上讨论：在美中国留学生的生活、奋斗和作用

美中教育基金会、卡特中心、美国腹地中国协会、美国华人联合会和亚太美国人公共事务协会

时间：北京时间12月6日上午8点30分；美东时间12月5日晚7点30分

点击这里注册线上讨论

As Chinese international students have become a focal point of rising U.S.-China tensions, some Americans contend that the risks of educating students from China outweigh the benefits. The voices of those who have lived the Chinese student experience in America are essential to this debate, yet often overlooked. To add this personal perspective, USCET has assembled a panel of former Chinese students, all now successful Americans making significant contributions in their chosen fields. In addition to viewing this issue through their own experiences, our conversation will draw on Three Decades of Chinese Students in America, 1991-2021, a survey report released this fall by USCET and the China Data Lab at UC San Diego. Join us as we put a human face on the the role of Chinese students in America!

