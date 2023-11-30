基辛格对世界的和平与繁荣取决于中美之间的理解

【本文原发表于中国发展高层论坛 ，发布时间：2021年03月20日】

距离基辛格博士第一次来到中国已经过去了50年的时间。50年来，中国发生了翻天覆地的变化。

五十年来，中美关系已经成为全球最重要的双边关系之一。正如基辛格博士在发言中所说，中美是两个伟大的社会，有着不同的文化、不同的历史，所以有时候我们对一些事情的看法会有不同。但与此同时，现代科技、全球化传播和全球化经济，要求两个社会做出比以往更大的努力进行合作，因为世界的和平与繁荣取决于两个社会之间的理解。

基辛格博士与中国发展高层论坛有过多次交集，他指出：中国发展高层论坛的核心价值在于将来自世界各地的观点汇集起来，为各界人士相互沟通和加深理解做出了重要贡献。

3月20日举行的中国发展高层论坛经济峰会全体会“中美关系风云五十年”环节，基辛格博士再次就中美关系作出评论：

“我想强调，世界上工业和科技大国之间、中美之间，积极的合作关系至关重要。”

以下是发言中英文全文：

感谢中国发展高层论坛邀请我，让我能够在这个我曾有交集的论坛上发言。论坛举办的会议有着重要的国际影响。

今年论坛的主题是“迈上现代化新征程的中国”。

50年前我第一次来到中国，那时的中国很难与今天的中国作比较。如果那时有人给我看一张现在北京的照片，如果我把它与那时的北京作比较，我无法相信竟能发生如此翻天覆地的变化。

中国发展高层论坛的核心价值在于，它将来自世界各地的观点汇聚一堂。今年，世界经历了新冠疫情;同时，科技在多国，尤其在中国和美国，迅猛发展。在此背景下，论坛在多种见解中强调了合作的理念。

50年前我来到中国，有幸开启了被中断25年的两国关系。在会见周恩来总理的开场辞中，我讲了些关于“神秘中国”的话。周总理对我说，中国有什么神秘的?如今半个世纪过去了，我对中国有了诸多了解，中美也在关键问题上进行了合作，以此为基础，两国关系有了非常积极的发展。

最近几年，(中美关系)出现了一些需要讨论的问题。我非常希望，本周将在阿拉斯加举行的对话能达成重要进展。从根本上说，中美是两个伟大的社会，有着不同的文化、不同的历史，所以有时候我们对一些事情的看法会有不同。但与此同时，现代科技、全球化传播和全球化经济，要求两个社会做出比以往更大的努力进行合作，因为世界的和平与繁荣取决于两个社会之间的理解。

中国发展高层论坛邀请世界各地的来宾和企业CEO与中国同仁交流思想，使各方能够互相学习，为加深理解做出了重要贡献。

我曾数次参加这个论坛，借此机会，我想对论坛给予我的礼遇表达我个人的感谢。同时我想强调，世界上工业和科技大国之间、中美之间，积极的合作关系至关重要。

感谢论坛给予我这个发言机会。

I would like to thank the organizers of the China Development Forum for giving me the opportunity to make remarks to a group with which I have been associated before, and which conducts meetings of such international importance.

The title of the forum this year is ‘China on a new journey toward modernisation’.

(And) I might say, when I came here to China for the first time fifty years ago, the China that existed then is hard to compare with a China that exist today. If anyone then had drawn me a picture of current Beijing, and if I compare it with what existed at that time, I would not have believed it possible that so much progress could be made.

But the essence of this development forum is to bring together the views of people from all over the world. (And) in this year, the concept of cooperation amongst ideas is emphasised by the experience of the pandemic, and by the enormous technologic development that is taking place in so many countries, and importantly in China and the United States.

When I came to China fifty years ago, I had the honor of opening relations that have been broken off for twenty-five years. (And) in my opening remarks, I said something about the mystery of China, and Premier Zhou Enlai has said to me, what is so mysterious about China? In the half a century since, I have learned a lot about China. (And) the relationship between the China and the United States developed in a very positive way on the basis of cooperation on key issues.

In recent years, there have been some issues for discussion, and I am very hopeful that in the dialogue that is starting in Alaska later this week considerable progress will be made. But fundamentally, China and the United States are two great societies, with a different culture, and a different history, so we, of necessity, sometimes have a different view of practice as they arise. But at the same time, the modern technology, and the global communications, and the global economy require that the two societies begin ever more intensive efforts to work together. Because the peace and prosperity of the world depend on an understanding between the two societies.

The China Development Forum makes an important contribution to this progress by inviting people and CEOs from all over the world to exchange ideas with their Chinese colleagues so that all sides can learn from each other.

So I would like to express my own appreciation for the hospitality that has been shown to me on previous visits to this Forum, and to emphasis how important it is to have cooperative and positive relations between the major industrial and technological countries in the world, and between China and the United States.

Thank you for giving me this opportunity.