In a recent statement, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his disappointment with the collective global efforts to combat the climate crisis, describing them as bitter. Guterres emphasized the need for leadership from the world’s two major powers, China and the United States, to take decisive action in addressing this pressing issue.

The international relations professor Todd Hall states in his book that emotions in diplomacy can reframe issues and project a new image to foreign audiences. The coal and gas industries have traditionally opposed climate action, lobbying against regulation, and spreading disinformation. The public sentiment can also be influenced by certain interest groups that dominate the narratives surrounding climate change. The two presidents’ summit highlights a positive shift towards reconstructing trustworthy communication between China and the United States. The summit’s primary focus is on rebuilding trust between China and the United States, with a particular emphasis on their joint commitment to combat the global climate crisis. This renewed dedication to addressing environmental challenges carries substantial implications for countries worldwide.

The Xi-Biden Presidents’ Summit rekindles hope for a collective response to the climate crisis that has been losing political steam. The agreement to step up cooperation on methane and support global efforts to triple renewable energy by 2030 is an essential step towards addressing climate change. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), methane accounts for 10% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. By working together on this issue, China and the United States can take a major step forward in the fight against climate change.

The commitment to triple renewable energy efforts is also critical. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewables accounted for only 29% of global electricity production in 2021. The IEA suggests that a 70% renewable electricity mix is necessary by 2030 to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5°C.

China and the U.S. are critical in achieving these goals, as they are both major producers of renewable energy technologies such as solar panels and wind turbines. The potential benefits of clean energy are substantial. According to the IEA, increased investment in clean energy could create up to 24 million jobs by 2030, and a more sustainable energy system could save up to $1.6 trillion in global energy spending.

Chinese President Xi notes in the summit that one country’s success is an opportunity for the other. The summit demonstrates that communication and cooperation are key to overcoming the challenges posed by climate change. China and the U.S. have decided to commit to an open dialogue, focusing on widely spread seven Cs, which are communication, collaboration, cooperation, coordination, and competition, to avoid unnecessary confrontations and conflicts.

The world needs the collective cooperation of China and the United States, rather than confrontation, to build a better planet. If China and the U.S. continue to pledge to work together, it is a meaningful step towards making progress on emission reduction. The significance of the Xi-Biden Summit goes beyond the two nations. It sets an example for the rest of the world to follow, and it reinforces the importance of collaboration and communication in combating climate change. The commitments made by China and the U.S. are significant, particularly as COP28 is approaching, and it is essential that other nations contribute to fostering smooth communication in addressing climate change.