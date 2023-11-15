习近平昨天抵达旧金山 今天与拜登会谈

美国国家广播电台今早报道说白宫因安全原因并没有透露习拜会的地点。但包括《纽约时报》等媒体报道说峰会地点是费洛里庄园（Filoli Estate）。该庄园在旧金山以南25英里，占地654英亩。

(Filoli, also known as the Bourn-Roth Estate, is a country house set in 16 acres of formal gardens surrounded by a 654-acre estate, located in Woodside, California, about 25 miles south of San Francisco, at the southern end of Crystal Springs Reservoir, on the eastern slope of the Santa Cruz Mountains.)