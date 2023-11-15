/

习近平昨天抵达旧金山 今天与拜登会谈

中华人民共和国国家习近平主席昨天下午抵达旧金山国际机场，美国加州州长纽森、美国财政部长耶伦和美国驻华大使伯恩斯到机场迎接。点击这里查看习近平抵达旧金山国际机场的视频。

美国国家广播电台今早报道说白宫因安全原因并没有透露习拜会的地点。但包括《纽约时报》等媒体报道说峰会地点是费洛里庄园（Filoli Estate）。该庄园在旧金山以南25英里，占地654英亩。

(Filoli, also known as the Bourn-Roth Estate, is a country house set in 16 acres of formal gardens surrounded by a 654-acre estate, located in Woodside, California, about 25 miles south of San Francisco, at the southern end of Crystal Springs Reservoir, on the eastern slope of the Santa Cruz Mountains.)

今天的会谈结果如何不得而知，美方说不会有任何联合声明，对会谈的内容将是“各自表述。以下是2022年习拜巴厘会晤后中国媒体对峰会内容的总结，可作为评估今天会谈的参考。

Tags:

Don't Miss

Latest from Blog

2024年美国大选共和党总统候选人第三次辩论

这一系列辩论已经成为一场争夺第二名的比赛。没有候选人有决心将特朗普一举拉下领跑者的宝座，相反，大家似乎在争夺谁能成为他的最佳替代者，以防这位深陷4场刑事官司的前总统因为一些特殊情况而退出竞选。

陈东晓：中美应秉持“有雄心的务实主义”原则，努力推进交流

当前国际局势变乱交织，美国国内政治生态复杂动荡。我们要根据现有情况和条件约束来谋定而动，继续在民间和地方交流合作上久久为功。其次，减少“狭隘”的意识形态对中美关系的干扰，努力营造中美合作才能提供更多国际公共品的舆论环境。正如习主席所提到的，“大国就要有大国的样子。”中美两国都要考虑到自身作为大国的责任，要为世界的和平繁荣，可持续发展作贡献，并通过合作提供更多的公共产品。第三，尽力杜绝“泛安全化”对中美地方和民间交流的干扰。最后，双边关系越是困难的时候，越要保持沟通对话渠道的畅通。

习近平在艾奥瓦的老朋友会去旧金山

习近平关于稳定和改善中美关系的四句话是“基础在民间，希望在人民，未来在青年，活力在地方。”习近平在艾奥瓦的特殊关系符合其中的三句。1980年10月，中美建交一年后，正在广东工作的习仲勋率代表团访问美国的艾奥瓦州。1983年，艾奥瓦与中国河北结为友好省州。1985年，在河北正定工作的习近平率团访问艾奥瓦，考察当地科学务农的情况。2012年，已是国家副主席的习近平再次访问艾奥瓦，看望曾经在当地接待过他的老朋友。2017年，特朗普总统提名艾奥瓦州州长布兰斯塔德出任驻华大使。

旧金山峰会在即 中美学者有何期待？

李成说，美国作为世界上最大的国家，其政治上的不稳定，可能会使中国成为两党共同针对的对象。同时，从特朗普到拜登对华政策的延续性也反映出，中美之间的结构性矛盾以及美国国内的政治生态，将导致中美关系不会在短期内获得根本性改变。

新华社系列评论：重返巴厘岛，通往旧金山

中华民族和美利坚民族都是崇尚务实精神的伟大民族，中国人信奉“路虽远行则将至，事虽难做则必成”，美国人认为“行动胜于言辞”。希望美方在近期中美互动中所展现的积极姿态不是政治算计和战术投机，所作出的口头承诺能够成为具体政策和实质行动。也希望美方能够不被国内党争羁绊和政客私利左右，同中方共同行动、持久努力，让中美关系中的好消息、好势头不断累积，推动两国关系真正稳下来、好起来。