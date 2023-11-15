习近平昨天抵达旧金山 今天与拜登会谈

中华人民共和国国家习近平主席昨天下午抵达旧金山国际机场，美国加州州长纽森、美国财政部长耶伦和美国驻华大使伯恩斯到机场迎接。点击这里查看习近平抵达旧金山国际机场的视频。
美国国家广播电台今早报道说白宫因安全原因并没有透露习拜会的地点。但包括《纽约时报》等媒体报道说峰会地点是费洛里庄园（Filoli Estate）。该庄园在旧金山以南25英里，占地654英亩。
(Filoli, also known as the Bourn-Roth Estate, is a country house set in 16 acres of formal gardens surrounded by a 654-acre estate, located in Woodside, California, about 25 miles south of San Francisco, at the southern end of Crystal Springs Reservoir, on the eastern slope of the Santa Cruz Mountains.)
今天的会谈结果如何不得而知，美方说不会有任何联合声明，对会谈的内容将是“各自表述。以下是2022年习拜巴厘会晤后中国媒体对峰会内容的总结，可作为评估今天会谈的参考。