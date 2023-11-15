新华社：习近平同美国总统拜登举行中美元首会晤

新华社旧金山11月15日电（记者刘华 谭晶晶）当地时间11月15日，国家主席习近平在美国旧金山斐洛里庄园同美国总统拜登举行中美元首会晤。两国元首就事关中美关系的战略性、全局性、方向性问题以及事关世界和平和发展的重大问题坦诚深入地交换了意见。

习近平指出，当今世界正经历百年未有之大变局，中美有两种选择：一种是加强团结合作，携手应对全球性挑战，促进世界安全和繁荣。另一种是抱持零和思维，挑动阵营对立，让世界走向动荡和分裂。两种选择代表着两个方向，将决定人类前途和地球未来。作为世界上最重要的双边关系，中美关系要放在这个大背景下思考和谋划。中美不打交道是不行的，想改变对方是不切实际的，冲突对抗的后果是谁都不能承受的。大国竞争解决不了中美两国和世界面临的问题。这个地球容得下中美两国。中美各自的成功是彼此的机遇。

习近平深刻阐释了中国式现代化的本质特征和内涵意义，以及中国的发展前景和战略意图。习近平指出，中国的发展有自身的逻辑和规律，中国正在以中国式现代化全面推进中华民族伟大复兴，中国不走殖民掠夺的老路，也不走国强必霸的歪路，不搞意识形态输出，也不同任何国家搞意识形态对抗。中国没有超越或者取代美国的规划，美国也不要有打压遏制中国的打算。

习近平指出，相互尊重、和平共处、合作共赢，这既是从50年中美关系历程中提炼出的经验，也是历史上大国冲突带来的启示，应该是中美共同努力的方向。只要双方坚持相互尊重、和平共处、合作共赢，完全可以超越分歧，找到两个大国正确相处之道。去年巴厘岛会晤时，美方表示不寻求改变中国体制，不寻求“新冷战”，不寻求通过强化同盟关系反对中国，不支持“台独”，无意同中国发生冲突。这次旧金山会晤，中美应该有新的愿景，共同努力浇筑中美关系的五根支柱。

一是共同树立正确认知。中国始终致力于构建稳定、健康、可持续的中美关系。同时，中国有必须维护的利益、必须捍卫的原则、必须坚守的底线。希望两国做伙伴，相互尊重、和平共处。

二是共同有效管控分歧。不能让分歧成为横亘在两国之间的鸿沟，而是要想办法架起相向而行的桥梁。双方要了解彼此的原则底线，不折腾、不挑事、不越界，多沟通、多对话、多商量，冷静处理分歧和意外。

三是共同推进互利合作。中美在诸多领域存在广泛共同利益，既包括经贸、农业等传统领域，也包括气候变化、人工智能等新兴领域。双方要充分用好在外交、经济、金融、商务、农业等领域恢复或建立的机制，开展禁毒、司法执法、人工智能、科技等领域合作。

四是共同承担大国责任。解决人类社会面临的麻烦离不开大国合作。中美应该做表率，加强在国际和地区问题上的协调合作，向全球提供更多公共产品。双方提出的倡议要彼此开放，也可以协调对接，形成合力。

五是共同促进人文交流。要增加两国直航航班、促进旅游合作、扩大地方交往、加强教育合作，鼓励和支持两国人民多来往、多沟通。

习近平深入阐述了台湾问题上的原则立场，指出，台湾问题始终是中美关系中最重要、最敏感的问题。中方重视美方在巴厘岛会晤中作出的有关积极表态。美方应该将不支持“台独”的表态体现在具体行动上，停止武装台湾，支持中国和平统一。中国终将统一，也必然统一。

习近平指出，美方在出口管制、投资审查、单边制裁方面不断采取针对中国的举措，严重损害中方正当利益。打压中国科技就是遏制中国高质量发展，剥夺中国人民的发展权利。中国的发展壮大有内生逻辑，是外部力量阻挡不了的。希望美方严肃对待中方关切，采取行动，取消单边制裁，为中国企业提供公平、公正、非歧视的环境。

两国元首认可双方团队自巴厘岛会晤以来讨论确立中美关系指导原则所作努力，强调要相互尊重，和平共处、保持沟通、防止冲突、恪守《联合国宪章》，在有共同利益的领域开展合作，负责任地管控双边关系中的竞争因素。两国元首欢迎双方团队继续就此讨论。

两国元首同意推动和加强中美各领域对话合作，包括：建立人工智能政府间对话；成立中美禁毒合作工作组，开展禁毒合作；在平等和尊重基础上恢复两军高层沟通、中美国防部工作会晤、中美海上军事安全磋商机制会议，开展中美两军战区领导通话；同意明年早些时候进一步大幅增加航班；扩大教育、留学生、青年、文化、体育和工商界交流，等等。

两国元首强调在当下关键十年中美共同加快努力应对气候危机的重要性，欢迎两国气候特使近期开展的积极讨论，包括：2020年代国内减排行动，共同推动联合国气候变化迪拜大会（COP28）成功，启动中美“21世纪20年代强化气候行动工作组”以加快具体气候行动。

Readout of President Joe Biden’s Meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today held a Summit with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), in Woodside, California. The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral and global issues including areas of potential cooperation and exchanged views on areas of difference.



President Biden emphasized that the United States and China are in competition, noting that the United States would continue to invest in the sources of American strength at home and align with allies and partners around the world. He stressed that the United States would always stand up for its interests, its values, and its allies and partners. He reiterated that the world expects the United States and China to manage competition responsibly to prevent it from veering into conflict, confrontation, or a new Cold War.



The two leaders made progress on a number of key issues. They welcomed the resumption of bilateral cooperation to combat global illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking, including synthetic drugs like fentanyl, and establishment of a working group for ongoing communication and law enforcement coordination on counternarcotics issues. President Biden stressed that this new step will advance the U.S. whole-of-government effort to counter the evolving threat of illicit synthetic drugs and to reduce the diversion of precursor chemicals and pill presses to drug cartels.



The two leaders welcomed the resumption of high-level military-to-military communication, as well as the U.S.-China Defense Policy Coordination Talks and the U.S.-China Military Maritime Consultative Agreement meetings. Both sides are also resuming telephone conversations between theater commanders.



The leaders affirmed the need to address the risks of advanced AI systems and improve AI safety through U.S.-China government talks.



The two leaders exchanged views on key regional and global challenges. President Biden underscored the United States’ support for a free and open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. The President reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to defending our Indo-Pacific allies. The President emphasized the United States’ enduring commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight, adherence to international law, maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea and East China Sea, and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



President Biden reaffirmed that the United States, alongside allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, to ensure Ukraine emerges from this war as a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous nation that can deter and defend itself against future aggression. Regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, the President reiterated U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism and emphasized the importance of all countries using their influence to prevent escalation and expansion of the conflict.



President Biden underscored the universality of human rights and the responsibility of all nations to respect their international human rights commitments. He raised concerns regarding PRC human rights abuses, including in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. On Taiwan, President Biden emphasized that our one China policy has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations. He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, that we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He called for restraint in the PRC’s use of military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. President Biden also raised continued concerns about the PRC’s unfair trade policies, non-market economic practices, and punitive actions against U.S. firms, which harm American workers and families. The President emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our own national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment.



The President again emphasized that it remains a priority to resolve the cases of American citizens who are wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China.



The two leaders reiterated the importance of ties between the people of the United States and the People’s Republic of China, and committed to work towards a significant further increase in scheduled passenger flights early next year, in parallel with actions to restore full implementation of the U.S.-China air transportation agreement, to support exchanges between the two countries. The two leaders also encouraged the expansion of educational, student, youth, cultural, sports, and business exchanges.



The two leaders underscored the importance of working together to accelerate efforts to tackle the climate crisis in this critical decade. They welcomed recent positive discussions between their respective special envoys for climate, including on national actions to reduce emissions in the 2020s, on common approaches toward a successful COP 28, and on operationalizing the Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s to accelerate concrete climate actions. President Biden stated that the United States stands ready to work together with the PRC to address transnational challenges, such as health security and debt and climate finance in developing countries and emerging markets.



Building on the November 2022 meeting in Bali where they discussed the development of principles related to U.S. – China relations, the two leaders acknowledged the efforts of their respective teams to explore best practices for the relationship. They stressed the importance of responsibly managing competitive aspects of the relationship, preventing conflict, maintaining open lines of communication, cooperating on areas of shared interest, upholding the UN Charter, and all countries treating each other with respect and finding a way to live alongside each other peacefully. The leaders welcomed continued discussions in this regard.



The two leaders agreed that their teams will follow-up on their discussions in San Francisco with continued high-level diplomacy and interactions, including visits in both directions and ongoing working-level consultations in key areas, including on commercial, economic, financial, Asia-Pacific, arms control and nonproliferation, maritime, export control enforcement, policy-planning, agriculture, and disability issues.