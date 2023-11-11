美国非政府组织给中美两国首脑的公开信

【编者按：包括《中美印象》网站在内的美国34家民间组织11月9日发表致美国总统拜登和中国国家主席的公开信。公开信的签署组织希望两国领导人在11月15日旧金山峰会期间和之后“共同致力于可持续性地降低双边关系中的危险摩擦和旨在保护我们的星球、和平与繁荣的双边富有成效的合作”。】
约瑟夫·R·拜登总统
白宫
华盛顿特区
习近平主席阁下
中国人民共和国驻美大使馆转交
2023年11月9日
尊敬的拜登总统与习近平主席，
随着您们在旧金山的预期会晤日渐临近，我们希望致函表达我们对一次友好和富有成效的讨论的真诚希望，以及对当前中美关系趋势的深切担忧。
尽管也有摩擦，但中美两国经过几十年的全面发展，互惠互利的关系不断扩大。然而，近年来双边关系严重恶化。现在，两国似乎正在走上一条可能导致冲突和对抗的道路，这不符合任何一个国家的利益。
在您们于旧金山的会晤中，我们恳请您们在私下和公开场合明确表示，您们将共同致力于可持续性地降低双边关系中的危险摩擦和旨在保护我们的星球、和平与繁荣的双边富有成效的合作。
这封公开信的签署机构代表了和中美关系的未来有着直接利害关系的美国各个利益集团—中包括农民、教育工作者、企业主、工人、科学家、气候专家等等，他们遍布美国各地和各个政治派别。他们都从稳定和富有成效的双边关系中受益，并期望两国政府保持这种关系。然而，中美两国重要人物持续的敌对言论导致了中美关系的严重恶化，这种趋势令人担忧。
能否实现一个更稳定和更有成效的双边关系取决于两国政府最高层的举措。虽然一次会晤不会立即改变两国关系的走向，但它必须无误地传达出一个信号：美利坚合众国和中华人民共和国将共同致力于将双边关系引向更积极、威胁更小的方向。在您们领导两国重新致力于这一重要目标的过程中，我们向您们保证我们坚定不移的支持。
President Joseph R. Biden
The White House
Washington, D.C.
President Xi Jinping
In Care of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China
Washington, D.C.
November 9, 2023
Dear President Biden and President Xi,
As the date of your expected personal meeting in San Francisco approaches, we write to express our sincere hopes for a cordial and productive discussion, and deep concerns over current trends in Sino-American relations.
After decades of comprehensive expansion of mutually beneficial relations – despite moments of friction – between the United States and China, our bilateral relations have severely deteriorated in recent years, and your two countries now appear to be following a path that could lead to conflict and confrontation that is in neither country’s interests.
When you meet in San Francisco, we respectfully urge you to make clear, both in private and publicly, your shared commitment to the sustained reduction of dangerous frictions in bilateral relations, and to energetic Sino-American cooperation on issues central to the preservation of the planet, peace, and prosperity.
Our organizations represent a wide range of American constituencies with direct stakes in the future of the U.S.-China relationship – farmers, educators, business owners, workers, scientists, climate experts, and more, across the face of America and the political spectrum. Our constituents benefit from, and expect their governments to maintain, a stable and productive bilateral relationship. Continued hostile rhetoric from prominent figures in both the United States and China contributes to this alarming deterioration of relations.
Pursuit of more stable and productive bilateral ties depends on initiatives at the very apex of our nations’ governments. A single meeting will not instantly redirect the course of those ties. It must, however, send an unmistakable signal that the United States and the People’s Republic of China will exert focused efforts to shift the trajectory of bilateral relations into more positive, and less threatening, channels. As you lead your nations’ recommitment to that essential goal, we can assure you of our strong support.
以下是截止11月10日的签署组织（字母顺序排列）