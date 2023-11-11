美国非政府组织给中美两国首脑的公开信

President Joseph R. Biden

The White House

Washington, D.C.

President Xi Jinping

In Care of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China

Washington, D.C.

November 9, 2023

Dear President Biden and President Xi,

As the date of your expected personal meeting in San Francisco approaches, we write to express our sincere hopes for a cordial and productive discussion, and deep concerns over current trends in Sino-American relations.

After decades of comprehensive expansion of mutually beneficial relations – despite moments of friction – between the United States and China, our bilateral relations have severely deteriorated in recent years, and your two countries now appear to be following a path that could lead to conflict and confrontation that is in neither country’s interests.

When you meet in San Francisco, we respectfully urge you to make clear, both in private and publicly, your shared commitment to the sustained reduction of dangerous frictions in bilateral relations, and to energetic Sino-American cooperation on issues central to the preservation of the planet, peace, and prosperity.

Our organizations represent a wide range of American constituencies with direct stakes in the future of the U.S.-China relationship – farmers, educators, business owners, workers, scientists, climate experts, and more, across the face of America and the political spectrum. Our constituents benefit from, and expect their governments to maintain, a stable and productive bilateral relationship. Continued hostile rhetoric from prominent figures in both the United States and China contributes to this alarming deterioration of relations.

Pursuit of more stable and productive bilateral ties depends on initiatives at the very apex of our nations’ governments. A single meeting will not instantly redirect the course of those ties. It must, however, send an unmistakable signal that the United States and the People’s Republic of China will exert focused efforts to shift the trajectory of bilateral relations into more positive, and less threatening, channels. As you lead your nations’ recommitment to that essential goal, we can assure you of our strong support.

以下是截止11月10日的签署组织（字母顺序排列）