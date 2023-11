新书座谈会：季恺文谈他的新书《销往中国：成功、失败和不断变化的故事》

Zoom注册链接:

Event Description:

As business with China reopens, more and more businesses and entrepreneurs are eager to tap into the vast and dynamic Chinese market. This December, USHCA will partner with the Carter Center to invite Ker Gibbs to discuss his recent book Selling to China: Stories of Success, Failure, and Constant Change. As past president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Ker has a wealth of experience in navigating the complexities of the Chinese business landscape, as well as important strategies, trends, and success stories that will empower attendees to make informed decisions and forge successful partnerships in the People’s Republic.



Selling to China offers a rational voice of reason from a time when the intermeshed economies of the U.S. and China are increasingly at odds, and all the while compliance laws become more and more opaque. Don’t miss this opportunity to better understand entry into one of the world’s largest and most influential markets. USHCA and Carter Center members will also be able to stay on after the event for a special opportunity to talk to Ker about insights into the intricacies of requirements for selling products and services in China.